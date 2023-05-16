ISSF World Cup 2023: Indians who won medals across categories at the tournament

ISSF World Cup 2023 has been an excellent platform for young and experienced shooters to showcase their skills. With Paris Olympics 2024 as the ultimate reward from this year’s edition, athletes have been giving their best performances.

The same was the case with the Indian shooters at this year’s ISSF World Cup 2023. We saw some amazing performances from the Indian contingent at the event.

The medal tally for India at ISSF World Cup Baku 2023 was four and stood at the second position in the medal standings. They stand just behind China in the overall medal tally after the Baku event.

The four medallists at the competition for India were Hriday Hazarika, Nancy Mandhotra, Rhythm Sangwan, and a team performance Sarabjot Singh and Divya T.S.

Hriday grabbed the silver in Mens 10m Air Rifle event. Nancy won silver in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. Sarabjot and Divya achieved glory in 10m Air pistol mixed team events.

Rhythm clinched Bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Women Individual event. It was her first senior medal at ISSF competitions. All of these shooters worked hard from the very beginning and gave the best results for India.

Hriday Hazarika (Silver) - Men’s 10 Meter Air Rifle

This category included some brilliant shooters the likes of Zalan Pekler, a Gold medallist at the Youth Olympics games. Hriday showed brilliant technique against some quality athletes in this category. He ranked ninth in the qualification round and went on to grab the second spot in the rankings and clinch the silver medal.

His shooting score for the Qualification was 104.6, 104.5, 104.6, 104.4, 106.4, and 105.8. The total was 630.3, which was enough for him to qualify for the final event. In the finals, he had a total score of 251.5, winning him the silver medal for India, the first medal at the tournament for India.

Rhythm Sangwan (Bronze) - Women 10 Meter Air Pistol

The 19-year-old has been a great discovery for India in the shooting range. Rhythm Sangwan won her first senior-level individual medal for India in the ISSF World Cup Baku 2023. She was ranked third in the Qualification Round and then went on to grab the third spot in the rankings and clinch the bronze for India.

Her score for the Qualification round was 95, 99, 97, 98, 99, 96 and 96. The total was 581, which was way more than enough for her to qualify for the final round. In the finals, she had a total score of 219.1, winning him the bronze for India, the second medal for India at the tournament.

Nancy Madhotra (Silver) - 10 Meter Air Rifle Women

Nancy won her medal with a satisfying performance in both the qualifying as well as Final rounds. Due to her amazing technique and great balance, she was able to achieve big at Baku 2023. She was ranked eighth in the Qualifying round and grabbed the second spot, clinching the silver medal.

She had a score of 104.0, 105.6, 104.9, 106.4, 105.6, and 105.1. The total score was 631.6, which was enough for her to qualify for the final round. Nancy mastered the score of 253.3 in the finals of this category.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya T.S (Gold) - 10 Meter Air Pistol Mixed Teams

Sarabjot and Divya put on a spectacle of performance to clinch the gold in this category. The duo finished off with the first rank in the Qualifying round and grabbed the ultimate Gold in the finals of the ISSF World Cup 2023, 10-meter Air Pistol category. They grabbed the only Gold for India at the tournament.

Their total score in the qualifying round was 581, 288, and 293. While in the finals they scored 2, 2, 0, 2, 0, and 2 and a total of 16 to win the Gold medal for India.

Poll : 0 votes