ISSF World Cup 2023: Preview, format, rules, Indian shooters in action, and where to watch

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) introduced the ISSF World Cup in 1986 for the very first time. It was meant to provide a platform for determining qualifications for shooting competitions at the Olympics.

To date, there have been 37 editions of the tournament, which goes on for the entire year or most of it and takes place in multiple locations over a time period. The venues are always kept flexible for the smooth running of the tournament.

The event aims to provide a combined platform for shooters from different categories who want to earn an entry into the Olympics.

In the 2022 edition, India topped the medal table with a total tally of 47 gold, 21 silver, and nine bronze. They were followed by the USA, who had 39 medals in total, and Germany with 31 medals.

This year, 198 athletes from different countries will take part in the 2023 edition of the tournament, which is expected to be a lot more interesting and competitive.

ISSF World Cup 2023: Format and Rules

A new format was put in place for the ISSF World Cup last year.

The event starts with a Qualification round. The top eight shooters are then divided into two groups of four each for the semi-finals. Each shooter will be given 10 shots, deciding the elimination after every two shots.

The two remaining shooters will then compete from scratch.

It's worth noting that late arrival would result in the elimination of the athlete.

ISSF World Cup 2023: Indian Shooters in Action

A huge number of athletes from India will take part in the 2023 ISSF World Cup. The total tally comes up to 37 shooters in three different categories: Men’s Individual, Women’s Individual, and Mixed teams.

The Indian contingent participating in this year’s tournament includes:

Men’s Individual

10m Air Rifle: Shahu Tushar Mane, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Arjun Babuta 10m Air Pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Hriday Hazarika, Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, Shiva Narwal, Sumit Raman25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Anish, Ankur Goel, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Mandeep Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput.

Women’s Individual

10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal 10m Air Rifle: Nancy, Ramita, Tilottama Sen, Elavenil Valarivan 25m Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, Niveditha Veloor Nair 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil.

Mixed Team:

10m Air Pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar 10m Air Rifle: Hriday Hazarika, Tilottama Sen, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

ISSF World Cup 2023: Where to watch

The 2023 ISSF World Cup can be watched on ISSF’s YouTube channel.

