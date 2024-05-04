ISSF World Cup Baku 2024: Full schedule, match timings, Indian contingent and live streaming details

The ISSF World Cup in Baku is all set to witness competitions in rifle, pistol, and shotgun events, starting on May 3, Friday, in Baku, Azerbaijan. However, India will be fielding only shotgun shooters, led by Asian Games medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka.

The Indian contingent in trap and skeet shooting will start their campaign on May 4, Saturday. Interestingly, all five Indian shooters who secured their spots for the Paris Olympics 2024 for India in shotgun events will be taking part in Baku.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who secured his spot in the men's skeet for the Paris Olympics 2024, will be leading the Indian contingent. Notably, he won a silver and a bronze medal in both the individual and team skeet events at the Asian Games in 2023.

India’s skeet squad also comprises Maheshwari Chauhan. Importantly, she clinched India’s 21st shooting spot for the Paris Olympics 2024 and the fifth slot in shotgun events from the recently concluded ISSF Final Olympic Shotgun Qualifiers in Doha.

Tokyo Olympian and skeet shooter Mairaj Khan, Kuldeep Sanyashi, Sheeraz Sheikh, and Arjun Thakur are also part of the men's skeet team while Paris quota holder Raiza Dhillon and Ganemat are part of the women's team alongside Maheshwari Chauhan.

Vivaan Kapoor, Lakshay, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Tondaiman are part of the men's trap squad while Manisha Keer, Asian Games silver medallist Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh are in the women's trap squad.

ISSF World Cup Baku 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

May 3, Friday

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final, 11 AM

May 4, Saturday

10m Air Pistol Men’s Final, 11:30 AM

10m Air Pistol Women’s Final, 1:15 PM

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final, 7:30 PM

May 5, Sunday

Trap Women’s Final, 5:00 PM

Trap Men’s Final, 6:45 PM

May 6, Monday

10m Air Rifle Men’s Final, 11:00 AM

10m Air Rifle Women’s Final, 1:00 PM

May 9, Thursday

Skeet Women’s Final, 5:00 PM

Skeet Men’s Final, 6:45 PM

May 10, Friday

25m Pistol Women’s Final, 12:00 PM

Skeet Mixed Team Final, 7:00 PM

May 11, Saturday

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final, 12:00 PM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final, 4:30 PM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final, 6:45 PM

ISSF World Cup Baku 2024: Telecast and live streaming details

ISSF World Cup Baku 2024 will be live-streamed on Olympics.com and the ISSF YouTube channel.

ISSF World Cup Baku 2024: Full Squad

Men’s skeet: Mairaj Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Kuldeep Sanyashi, Sheeraz Sheikh, and Arjun Thakur.

Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, and Ganemat Sekhon.

Mixed skeet: Mairaj Khan, Raiza Dhillon, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, and Ganemat Sekhon.

Men’s trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Lakshay, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Tondaiman.

Women’s trap: Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari, and Shreyasi Singh.