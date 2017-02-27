ISSF World CUP: Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu win Gold for India in mixed team 10m air pistol event

by Press Release News 27 Feb 2017, 17:28 IST

India's top pistol shooters Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu won Gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event today at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. They beat Japan in the finals to win the gold medal in this new event which was conducted for the first time in the world cup as a test event.

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) announced recently that 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event will replace 50m Free Pistol event at the next 2020 Olympics. In this new format, one male and female shooter from each country participate together in 10m Air Pistol and the combined score of both the shooters is used to determine the total score in the qualification round. Top 8 pairs proceed to the finals and start from zero.

Jitu and Heena, both former World No. 1 in Air Pistol, shot brilliantly in the finals to beat the Japanese team which had former World Champion Tomoyuki Matsuda in its ranks.

OGQ has been supporting Jitu since 2014 and has provided him consistently with physio, sports science, pistol, ammunition, shooting accessories, etc. OGQ has supported Heena with coaching support, personal physio, international training & competition exposure, sports science, sports psychologist and equipment support since 2014.