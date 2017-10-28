ISSF World Cup: Sangram Dahiya Clinches Silver

Sangram Dahiya

What's the Story

India's Sangram Dahiya clinched a silver medal in the men's double trap after scoring 76 points in the final round at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi on Friday. With this, 28-year-old Dahiya secured his first World Cup medal, increasing India's medal tally to three in the tournament so far. Dahiya, appearing in his maiden World Cup Final, gave tough competition to China's Hu Binyuan in the final round. Binyuan eventually finished first, scoring 79 points -- in the process, setting a new world record.

In Case You Didn't Know

Earlier in the day, Amanpreet Singh won bronze in the 50m pistol event. In Dahiya's event, Italy's Davide Gasparini secured bronze after scoring 56 points.

The Heart of the Matter

Dahiya had previously scored 144 points, finishing first in the qualification round to advance to the final along with World No. 1 Ankur Mittal, who scored 139 points to finish second. The latter finished fourth in the final with a score of 45 points. In the 50m pistol event, Amanpreet shot a score of 202.2 in the final to finish behind Serbia's Damir Mikec (229.3) and Ukraine's Oleh Omelchuk (228.0). Singh was also making his first appearance in a World Cup Final.

It wasn't a good outing for Jitu Rai, who finished last in a seven-man field after scoring 123.2. Earlier, all the seven shooters in the qualification round progressed to the final. Omelchuk led the field in qualification with a score of 571. Mikec was third with a score of 561, while Rai (561) and Singh (545) were fourth and seventh, respectively. Singh had won silver in the same event at the World Cup Stage One in New Delhi earlier this year, while Rai had won gold. Rai and Heena Sidhu had won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday to open India's medal account at the tournament.

What Next?

This win came as a blessing, especially since coach Marcello Dradi left the shooting team. Even the national coach failed to tun up for two days. With the ISSF World Shotgun Championships around the corner, the loss of the coaches is a setback but the medals will instill some confidence.

Sportskeeda's Take

The Indian contingent has performed exceptionally well in the Delhi World Cup Finals and it will be a huge morale booster for them ahead of the Championships.