Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Hriday Hazarika wins Silver in 10m Air Rifle event

What's the story?

One of India's best teenage shooters, Hriday Hazarika has clinched a Silver medal at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The background

Hazarika is best known for winning the Gold medal at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup. The young Assamese shooter had triumphed in the 10-metre air rifle event with a score of 248.7.

He clinched the Gold at the 52nd ISSF World Championships in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Men category with a score of 250.1.

The heart of the matter

The 18-year-old is on a surge with an aim to make it to the senior Indian team.

Hazarika won the silver medal at the 3rd edition of KIYG 2020 in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior U-21 category. The young shooter finished with a score of 247.5. Incidentally, Hriday also hails from Assam and trains at the Kahilipara Shooting Range in Guwahati, the host city for the third edition.

Gujarat's Rushiraj Bhagirath, who scored 249.4, clinched the Gold medal in the event. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Shahu Tushar Mane won the Bronze medal with a score of 227.2.

The ultimate dream for any junior shooter is to secure a place in the senior team and Hazarika's goal is the same. He has given some stellar performances in recent competitions but would have ideally hoped to clinch gold at KIYG 2020.

What's next?

There is a stiff internal competition between young and senior shooters to make it to the national squad. Hazarika knows he has missed his chance to catch the flight to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. However, his aim is to win a quota for himself at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

A silver medal at KIYG will help Hriday gain some confidence as he participated in the event to gain more exposure and practice for upcoming International events.

The young shooter will now be heading to Mumbai in order to train under Suma Shirur, a 10m air rifle veteran. Hazarika has come a long way since his first International tournament in 2016 and looks set to take part in the ISSF World Cups in 2021.