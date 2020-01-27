Kiran Jadhav Wins Men’s Air Rifle T1 Trial as Rudrankksh Patil clinches both Junior and Youth trials

New Delhi, January 26, 2020: Kiran Ankush Jadhav of the Indian Navy won the Men’s 10m Air Rifle T1 trial even as Maharashtra’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil clinched both the junior and youth trials in the discipline at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Sunday.

Kiran’s final round score of 253.4 was way higher than the current world record of 252.8 held by China’s Haonan Yu, set at the World Cup in Rio last year.

Rudrankksh came in second in the Men’s final as well with a score of 252.0 while Nitish Kumar of Haryana came in third with 229.9.