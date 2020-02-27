Manu Bhaker focussing on her technique in the build-up to the Olympics

Manu Bhaker

What’s the story?

18-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker is working on improving her technique in the build-up to the Olympics, while also trying to keep herself mentally and physically fit.

In case you didn’t know...

Bhaker, who won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in 10-meter air pistol shooting, is one of India’s biggest hopes for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Before the quadrennial event, the Indian shooters will play the ISSF World Cup 2020 in New Delhi.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about her preparations for the ISSF World Cup and Olympics, Bhaker said her main focus is to work on her technique. "My prime focus in the run-up to the ISSF World Cup and Olympics is to work on my technique for that takes us head. Apart from that, I am also working on keeping myself physically and mentally fit, especially working on mental fitness. I am genuinely trying my level best to keep my country's medal aspirations high,” she said while talking to media persons during a press conference in New Delhi.

She also revealed that she practices meditation to work on her mental fitness.

"I am basically working on my mental stability. You achieve it by meditation, you try to calm yourself down and control your thought process.”

What’s next?

This is will Bhaker’s maiden Olympic appearance and if the pressure of the grand stage doesn’t get to her, she could definitely be one of the medalists for India in Tokyo.