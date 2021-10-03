Manu Bhaker wins third gold at ISSF Junior World Championship, India top charts

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker won her third gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships in Peru. The Indian women's team emerged victorious in the women's 10m Air Pistol team event, beating Belarus 16-12 in the gold medal match.

Manu Bhaker helped India win their fourth gold medal out of the six on offer on the third day of the event on Sunday.

Along with the gold medals, India won two silver medals to surge to the top of the medal standings.

Manu Bhaker's exploits helped India sweep the 10M Air Pistol medal events - mixed and women’s events. Meanwhile, the men's team also emerged victorious, winning a gold medal.

In total, India has won six golds, six silvers and two bronze medals in the ongoing event. USA, with four golds, four silvers and two bronze medals, are placed second.

Manu Bhaker gets her A game to the fore

Manu Bhaker was at the heart of the Indian performance. She partnered with Sarabjot Singh to win gold in the Pistol Mixed Team. Bhaker followed it up by teaming with Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal to win the 10M Air Pistol Women’s team event.

Manu Bhaker, leading the women's 10M Air Pistol Team event, helped India dominate from the start. The Indian shooters topped round one of qualification earlier with a combined 1722 after 180 shots. They scored 569 in the second round to Belarus’ 568.

The final began on an even footing. Bhaker once again played a pivotal role, helping India seal a victorious finish.

In the Men’s 10M Air Pistol Team event, India dominated to win round one and round two before pulling off a tight gold medal match against Belarus.

The Men’s Air Pistol team of Naveen, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal beat the Belarussian men 16-14 to claim another gold.

Earlier in the day, the Junior Men’s 10M Air Rifle team also won a gold medal.

