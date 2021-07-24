Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal in women's 10m air pistol at Olympics 2021: Preview, rankings and predictions

Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker will represent India in the women's 10m air pistol at the 2021 Olympics. It will be the third shooting sport event of the 2021 Olympics. The ‘60-shot’ qualification round will be introduced for the first time in the 2021 Olympics. In the earlier editions of the Olympics, ‘40-shot’ qualification round was in place for the women's 10m air pistol event.

24-year old Yashaswini Singh Deswal is currently ranked World No. 1. The World No. 2 is also an Indian markswoman in the form of the 19-year old Manu Bhaker. Both shooters won Olympic quotas in the ISSF World Cup 2019 cycle. Owing to their consistent performances, the NRAI (National Rifle Association Of India) selected them for the Olympics 2021.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal first broke on to the international scene when she won the silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. In subsequent years, she won gold medals in senior ISSF World Cups as well (ISSF World Cup Rio - Brazil in 2019 and ISSF World Cup New Delhi - India in 2021).

Like Yashaswini, Manu Bhaker is a child prodigy as well. She is the reigning Youth Olympic Champion of 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Besides being a multiple ISSF World Cup medallist, she is also a record holder in the history of Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Prediction for Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal in women's 10m air pistol at Olympics 2021:

Both Yashaswini and Manu are in contention for a podium finish in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2021 Olympics. Their current form is up to the mark. However, in the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, they couldn’t convert their final spot into a podium finish.

Another factor that might come into play is the absence of India Shooting team’s pistol coach Jaspal Rana. In March this year, Manu Bhaker decided to end her ties with him owing to their personal references. Manu is now being coached by another former ace shooter, Ronak Pandit.

Since Jaspal Rana was only in-charge of a couple of shooters, he wasn’t included in the curtailed list of coaching staff owing to the protocols of Olympics 2021. Jaspal is often credited with shaping these two young guns and his absence could play a part in their Olympic campaign.

A score of 580 + points will be enough to book a spot in the 8-shooter final. Once past the qualification stage, the onus lies on managing nerves and focusing on precision. Expect Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker to do exactly the same and bring laurels to their nation!

Also Read - Manu Bhaker versus Yashaswini Deswal - The rivalry within the Indian shooting contingent!

Edited by Diptanil Roy