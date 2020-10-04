'My mom was hospitalised': Gagan Narang reveals how he overcame adversity to win the 2008 ISSF World Cup final

Former Olympics bronze medalist Gagan Narang has recalled the time when he overcame personal adversity to win the ISSF World Cup final in 2008. The 37-year-old shooter not only won the competition but he set a world record by scoring 703.5 points.

The ISSF World Cup Final featured some big names like Abhinav Bindra, Zhu Qinan, Henri Hakkinen, Alin George Moldoveanu and six other World Cup winners.

During a recent appearance on PV Sindhu's new show 'The A-Game by PV Sindhu,' Gagan Narang spoke about his victory and his journey to the ISSF World Cup final.

It was a very, very challenging situation: Gagan Narang shares details of his 2008 ISSF World Cup win

Speaking about the personal issues that he overcame before the ISSF World Cup Final 2008, Gagan Narang revealed:

"It was one of the most important competitions for me because I came out of a lot of adversity, personal adversity because my mom was not well and was hospitalised, and I myself had to take care of myself and my family at home. So, it was a very, very challenging situation, and I'm glad that with the support system and the team, I could overcome this situation and shoot a world record."

The veteran shooter then spoke about the tough competitors that had assembled in Bangkok for the ISSF World Cup Final 2008. He said:

"It was very interesting because you had Zhu Qinan who was from China who had won an Olympic medal in 2004 as well and you had Matthew Emans as well, so these two shooters who won the silver and the bronze medals were really tough competitors, and all eight finalists were in fact winners from previous competitions and the Olympics."

Ultimately, Gagan Narang concluded that tough competition was a motivating factor and added that the sport has taught him to handle success and failure with equal grace.