ISSF Junior World Championships: Namyaa Kapoor, 14, stuns Manu Bhaker to win gold; Aishwary Pratap Singh shatters world record

Delhi’s Namyaa Kapoor, 14, stunned compatriot Manu Bhaker at the ISSF Junior World Championships on Monday. She won gold in women’s 25m Pistol event at Lima’s Las Palmas Shooting range.

Manu Bhaker, who is on a medal spree in Peru, bagged bronze. Making it a perfect day for India, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shattered the world record in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

Namyaa got 36 hits out of 50 in the final to finish ahead of silver-winning Frenchwoman Camille Jedrzejewski and Manu. They ended with 33 in the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships final.

Camille and Manu had to be separated through a shoot-off, which lasted four rounds before Camille piped Manu 4-3 in the decider. This was Manu’s first bronze win after three golds in the Championship.

However, the day belonged to teenager Namyaa who qualified for the finals in sixth place with a score of 580 after two rounds of qualification. She finished behind Manu and Rhythm Sangwan, who finished 1-2 with scores of 587 and 586 respectively, in qualifying.

However, the Delhi shooter was on fire at the ISSF Junior World Championships final event. She missed just three of the first 20-shots to win by quite a margin in the end.

Rhythm ended up fourth in the eight-woman final.

Aishwary Pratap Singh shines at ISSF Junior World Championships

In the junior men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF Junior World Championships, only Aishwary made it to the final eight amongst the five Indians in the fray. In-fact he equalled the junior world record score of 1185 in qualification to top the field.

He then went on to shatter the record in the final with a score of 463.4, finishing almost a full seven points ahead of second-placed Lucas Kryzs. The Frenchman won silver with a score of 456.5. The US’s Gavin Barnick won bronze with 446.6.

Khelo India @kheloindia #Update The 🇮🇳 Junior #Shooting Team tops the medal tally as on 4th October at the ongoing @ISSF_Shooting Junior World Championships 2021, Lima Peru India bags 1️⃣4️⃣ Medals: 6️⃣🥇6️⃣🥈2️⃣🥉Manu Bhaker has won 3️⃣ Gold Medals 🥇at the Championship Stay tuned for more updates!! #UpdateThe 🇮🇳 Junior #Shooting Team tops the medal tally as on 4th October at the ongoing @ISSF_Shooting Junior World Championships 2021, Lima Peru India bags 1️⃣4️⃣ Medals: 6️⃣🥇6️⃣🥈2️⃣🥉Manu Bhaker has won 3️⃣ Gold Medals 🥇at the Championship Stay tuned for more updates!! https://t.co/ALoJVdQBBK

Among the other Indians in the field, Sanskar Havelia was 11th with 1160, Pankaj Mukheja 15th with 1157, Sartaj Tiwana 16th with 1157 and Gurman Singh finished 22nd with a score of 1153.

Also Read

With the addition of three medals, including two golds, India have now further extended their lead at the top of the medal table. They have eight gold, six silver and three bronze medals at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

Also Read: Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt is more than just wrestling

Edited by Diptanil Roy