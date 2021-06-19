How to watch the 2021 ISSF World Cup in India? 

The 2021 ISSF World Cup 2nd stage is slated to take place on 22nd June in Osijek, Croatia. Over 300 international shooters from 53 nations are expected to take part in the prestigious shooting event. There will be 30 shooting events at the ISSF World Cup, spread across 12 days from 22nd June to 3rd July.

In Stage 1 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India emerged as a successful team with the highest medal tally. They won 30 honors including 15 gold medals. 57 Indian shooters are participating in the Shooting World Cup, out of which 15 have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The 2021 ISSF World Cup will be a perfect competition cum preparation for the Indian shooters before heading to Tokyo. The Indian shooting contingent has been training in Croatia for a month now. The Indian Government has made all the necessary arrangements for the shooters to practice in Croatia, keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.

Tokyo-bound Indian shooters are expected to put on a good show at the ISSF World Cup in order to cement their hopes of winning medals at the Olympics in Japan next month. Shooting is one of the strong medal prospects for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

2021 ISSF World Cup timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

24th June 2021, Thursday –

10m Air Rifle Men's Final – 3:30 pm

10m Air Rifle Women's Final - 5:30 pm

10m Air Pistol Women's Final - 7:45 pm

10m Air Pistol Men's Final - 9:45 pm

25th June 2021, Friday –

Air Rifle Team Men's Final - 1:45 pm

Air Rifle Team Women's Final - 3:30 pm

Air Pistol Team Men's Final - 4:30 pm

Air Pistol Team Women's Final - 5:45 pm

Skeet Women's Final – 8:30 pm

Skeet Men's Final - 9:45 pm

26th June 2021, Saturday –

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final - 1:30 pm

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final - 5:45 pm

Skeet Team Women's Final - 8:00 pm

Skeet Team Men's Final - 9:30 pm

27th June 2021, Sunday –

Skeet Mixed Team Final - 6:30 pm

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final - 10:00 pm

28th June 2021, Monday –

25m Pistol Women's Final - 3:00 pm

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final - 7:00 pm

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men's Final - 10:00 pm

29th June 2021, Tuesday –

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women's Final - 3:00 pm

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final - 5:45 pm

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Final - 9:45 pm

30th June 2021, Wednesday –

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team Final - 5:30 pm

Trap Women's Final - 8:00 pm

Trap Men's Final - 9:15 pm

1st July 2021, Thursday –

25m Pistol Team Women's Final - 2:30 pm

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men's Final - 5:30 pm

Trap Team Women's Final - 8:00 pm

Trap Team Men's Final - 9:30 pm

2nd July 2021, Friday -

Trap Mixed Team Final - 7:30 pm

Live streaming details for the 2021 ISSF World Cup

The 2021 ISSF World Cup will be telecasted live for all the viewers in India on the official youtube channel of the International Shooting Sport Federation. The following link can be used to catch all the live action on their youtube channel.

ISSF youtube channel : https://www.youtube.com/user/issfchannel/videos

