2021 ISSF World Cup - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rahi Sarnobat impress!

June 27th was the 4th competition day in the ongoing 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. 2 finals were lined up for the day: 'Skeet Mixed' & 'Rifle 3 Positions Men.' Qualification Round 1 (Precision) of the 25m Pistol Women also took place. Qualification Round 2 (Rapid Fire) followed by its final will take place tomorrow - June 28th.

In 25m Pistol Women, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker are the two Indian shooters competing. Rahi Sarnobat shot 295/300 in the "Precision" round with the second highest number of inner tens (x) - 14. Her scores of the first three series read 98, 98, 99!

Rahi Sarnobat is known to be more of a "Rapid-Fire" expert. Her commendable performance in "Precision" makes her a favorite to qualify for the Finals. She is placed in the 3rd spot. She had contracted the ‘COVID-19’ virus post the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. The current world No.2 seems to have managed her recovery and training efficiently.

Manu Bhaker is presently at the peak of her game. She has collected two medals in the ongoing 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. There is a realistic chance that she might add one more tomorrow!

After the Precision round, Manu is placed at the 9th spot. She accumulated 292/300 points with 13 inner tens (x). A strong showing in the "Rapid-Fire" round will take the world No.3 through to the finals!

2021 ISSF World Cup - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continues to shine!

The 20-year old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar made it into his second consecutive final of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. In the qualification round of the 50m 3 Position event, he accumulated 1176 - 61x points. The trifurcation of his scores in the order of Kneeling, Prone and Standing were 395, 396 and 385 respectively.

He was tied with three other shooters. However, all four shooters whose preliminary score read 1176 went past the qualification stage. Aishwary secured the 7th place as two shooters above him had more inner 10’s (x). In the final, his first 5 shots of the kneeling round only added 49.5. This was perhaps the reason behind his elimination. His final score read 416.4 with 152.3 in Kneeling, 154.5 in Prone and 109.6 in Standing position.

This performance from Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar further testifies his talent. He won the gold medal in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. He again made it to the Final today. He is showing excellent levels of consistency which will definitely help him in the Tokyo Olympics!

The other Indian marksman in this event was the veteran Sanjeev Rajput. However, he failed to go past the preliminary round. Despite a decent score of 1173 - 58x against his name, he had to settle for the 17th place. With 1172 in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, he stood atop the qualification group. In the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia the competition seems to be more fierce!

