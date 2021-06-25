2021 ISSF World Cup Day 2 Results: Trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat pocket bronze

June 25th was the second day of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. The Indian shooting team pocketed only one bronze medal on the day. It was courtesy of the air pistol women's team. The team comprised of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat.

2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek - Pistol Shooters continue their rhythm

After the first day, the Indian air pistol women's team stood atop the qualification group. Their individual scores totalled to 1727. The Russian team had an equivalent score, with the differentiator being the Indian Team’s 52x, compared to Russian team’s 46x. (x stands for inner 10's)

On the basis of the first qualification round finish, eight out of the ten teams progressed to the second qualification round. Scores from round 1 had no bearing on round 2. In round 2, the Indian team registered 573-15x to finish in third place. They took on the 4th place Hungarian team in the bronze medal match.

In the bronze medal match, the Indian team outplayed their counterparts. The Hungarian team did show some fight, however, it was too little too late. The final score read 16-12 in favor of the Indians. This is India’s second bronze in as many days. Saurabh Chaudhary opened India’s medal account with a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men Individual event.

The Indian air rifle contingent is yet to deliver a single medal in this competition. The air rifle team came close to clinching a bronze too, but it wasn’t to be. The trio of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar placed fourth after qualification round 1. Their individual scores summed up to 1878.7.

In round 2, the trio together shot 624.4 to qualify for the bronze medal match. They were up against the Serbians. After the 14th series, the teams were level at 14 points each. The Serbians pipped their challengers, as they won the deciding series. The final score read 16-14 in favor of Serbia.

After round 1, the air rifle women's team was locked in the 11th spot. Only top 8 teams progress to the next round. Hence, they couldn’t compete in the second qualification round. So far, the Indian air rifle contingent hasn’t performed as per expectations. Mixed Events remains the last opportunity for them to gain form. It’s scheduled for June 26th.

The absence of a third shooter made the Indian air pistol team ineligible to proceed to round 2. Only Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary were sent to participate in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

In the ‘Shotgun’ discipline, Gurjoat Khangura is the only Indian representative. He finished in 56th place. He shot 115 targets out of the possible 125. This ended India’s campaign in the Shotgun category. Stay tuned for regular updates from the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

