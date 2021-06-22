2021 ISSF World Cup: List of Indian shooters in action ahead of Tokyo Olympics

India will field 13 shooters in the second stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, scheduled to be held in Osijek, Croatia from June 22 to July 3. The 12-day event will be a testing ground for the Tokyo Olympic-bound shooters that will see 300 shooters from 53 countries competing for a podium finish.

The 2021 ISSF World Cup second stage will include individual, mixed team and team competitions in Rifle, Shogun and Pistol Olympic events.

In the first stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, India dominated the event with 30 medals, including 15 golds.

The Indian shooters have been training in Croatia for over a month. The 2021 ISSF World Cup will give them a good insight into their shortcomings before they fly directly to Tokyo.

2021 ISSF World Cup: List of shooters and their events

Manu Bhaker

10m Air Pistol Women

25m Pistol Women

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Apurvi Chandela

10m Air Rifle Women

10m Air Rifle Team Women

Yashaswini Singh Deswal

10m Air Pistol Women

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Deepak Kumar

10m Air Rifle Men

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle Team Men

Anjum Moudgil

10m Air Rifle Women

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle Team Women

Divyansh Singh Panwar

10m Air Rifle Men

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle Team Men

Sanjeev Rajput

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

Rani Sarnobat

25m Pistol Women

Saurabh Chaudhary

10m Air Pistol Men

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

10m Air Rifle Men

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle Team Men

Tejaswini Sawant

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Rifle Women

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle Team Women

Abhishek Verma

10m Air Pistol Men

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava