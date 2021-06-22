2021 ISSF World Cup: List of Indian shooters in action ahead of Tokyo Olympics

India will field 13 shooters in the second stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, scheduled to be held in Osijek, Croatia from June 22 to July 3. The 12-day event will be a testing ground for the Tokyo Olympic-bound shooters that will see 300 shooters from 53 countries competing for a podium finish.
The 2021 ISSF World Cup second stage will include individual, mixed team and team competitions in Rifle, Shogun and Pistol Olympic events.
In the first stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, India dominated the event with 30 medals, including 15 golds.
The Indian shooters have been training in Croatia for over a month. The 2021 ISSF World Cup will give them a good insight into their shortcomings before they fly directly to Tokyo.
2021 ISSF World Cup: List of shooters and their events
Manu Bhaker
10m Air Pistol Women
25m Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Apurvi Chandela
10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Team Women
Yashaswini Singh Deswal
10m Air Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Deepak Kumar
10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Men
Anjum Moudgil
10m Air Rifle Women
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Women
Divyansh Singh Panwar
10m Air Rifle Men
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Men
Sanjeev Rajput
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
Rani Sarnobat
25m Pistol Women
Saurabh Chaudhary
10m Air Pistol Men
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
10m Air Rifle Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Men
Tejaswini Sawant
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team
Elavenil Valarivan
10m Air Rifle Women
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
10m Air Rifle Team Women
Abhishek Verma
10m Air Pistol Men
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team