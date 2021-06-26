2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage - Day 3 review

Day 3 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage proved to be much better for Indian shooters compared to the first two days. The only event that saw Indian participation today was the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

A couple of Indian mixed teams entered the event. Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker made up one team, while the other was comprised of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswani Deswal Singh.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker win a silver medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage

The 10m air pistol mixed team of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a silver medal after coming second in their gold medal match against the Russian team of Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina. The Indian team gave the Russian side a valiant fight but went down 12-16 in the gold medal match at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage.

It was Saurabh and Manu's 1st defeat in this event since the 2019 ISSF World Cup New Delhi stage. They have won gold medals in the 10m pistol mixed team event for the previous five World Cups.

The team of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswani Deswal Singh managed to sneak through the bronze medal match. However, due to inconsistent shooting of the latter, the 2nd Indian team finished out of the podium at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage. They were beaten comprehensively by a margin of 7-17 by the Iranian team of Jawad Forughi and Golnoush Sebghatollahi in the bronze medal match.

Earlier, in part 1 of the qualifiers, the Indian mixed team of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker scored a brilliant 587/600 points to secure 1st position in that round. Abhishek Verma and Yashaswani Deswal Singh scored 577/600 to qualify for the top 8 in the 4th spot.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, in the 2nd part of the qualifiers, managed a score of 387/400 to make it to the gold medal match by finishing 2nd among the top 8 qualifiers. Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswani Deswal Singh scored 386/400 to qualify for the bronze medal match at the 3rd spot.

Sanjeev Rajput will be in action tomorrow at 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage

Day 4 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage will see a couple of Indians participate in the men's 50m rifle 3 position event. Veteran shooter Sanjeev Rajput and finalist of the 10m air rifle event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, will be in action tomorrow.

