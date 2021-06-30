2021 ISSF World Cup - Sanjeev Rajput & Tejaswini Sawant finish fifth in Mixed Team event

The Indian Shooting team has, in all practicality, ended its campaign for the on-going 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. 29th June was the second day of the tournament in which they couldn’t add a medal to the overall tally.

The Indian contingent stands joint seventh along with the Ukrainian team. Both these nations have won 4 medals so far (Gold -1, Silver -1, Bronze -2).

Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant had the best chance of finishing on the podium. The two paired up for the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event.

2021 ISSF World Cup: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event

The qualification stage 1 consisted of each shooter firing 15 shots in all three positions - Kneeling, Prone, Standing (in this order). Scores were calculated for the pair, i.e., the individual score of a shooter was added with their partner’s.

The pair of Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini (labeled as India 2) recorded 873-45x in qualification stage 1. The breakup of their score is as follows:

Tejaswini Sawant: 146, 148, 139. Total - 433

Sanjeev Rajput: 147, 149, 144. Total - 440

They managed to sneak through to the next stage on the basis of the number of inner tens (x). Incidentally, India 1 comprising Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Anjum Mougil also scored an equivalent total of 873 points.

However, they had two inner tens (43x) less than India 2. India 1 finished in ninth spot and couldn’t make it into the Top-8.

Anjum Moudgil: 146, 147, 145. Total - 438

Aishwary Tomar: 146, 148, 141. Total - 435

Unlike the qualification stage 1, each shooter of the pair had to fire only 10 shots in all three positions (in the order of Kneeling, Prone and Standing). The rest of the rules remained the same. India 2 put in a total of 581-28x:

Tejaswini Sawant: 96, 99, 95. Total - 290

Sanjeev Rajput: 98, 98, 95. Total - 291

The pair finished in 5th place. Had they finished a spot higher, they would have qualified for the Bronze medal match. Again, the number of inner tens (x) became the differentiating factor.

The Hungarian team accumulated 581 points as well. They had 29x as opposed to India 2’s 28x. Hence, they progressed ahead for the Bronze medal match.

This means that the rifle contingent couldn’t add any medal to India’s tally in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. All the 4 medals were won by pistol shooters (Gold -1, Silver -1, Bronze -2).

The Indian flag waves at the seventh rank in the overall medal tally. Today was the last day for the Indian Shooting Team in the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

For the remaining events, the federation NRAI (National Rifle Association Of India) hasn't sent specific shooters to compete in the 2021 ISSF World Cup.

