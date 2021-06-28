2021 ISSF World Cup - The day belonged to Rahi Sarnobat!

The Indian Shooting team hadn’t won a gold medal since the start of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. Rahi Sarnobat, the reigning Asian Games champion, finally delivered one in the 25m Pistol Women event. This is India’s fourth medal in the on-going competition (in addition to one silver and two bronze).

2021 ISSF World Cup - Rahi Sarnobat Wins Her 2nd Medal!

Rahi Sarnobat showcased her prowess in the ‘Rapid-Fire’ discipline by taking off from where she left off yesterday. She fired 295 - 14x in Precision with the trifurcation in the three series - 98, 98, 99 to get placed 3rd after the end of this round.

In the "Rapid-Fire" round, she scored more points (296). Her last three series were a display of extraordinary shooting - 98, 99, 99! On the back of 591 - 28x (combined score of the two rounds), she was placed second in the qualification group.

When the finale began, she had a technical glitch in her pistol. Once it got sorted, she was simply invincible. She recorded 39 hits from the possible 50. If she had scored one more hit, the World Record of 40 hits would have been equalled.

In the 10 series of 5 shots each, she didn’t miss a single shot in as many as 5 series. In the end, she finished 8 hits above the second-placed shooter from France, Mathilde Lamolle.

How did the other Indians do at the 2021 ISSF World Cup

Manu Bhaker also featured in the final. On the back of 588 - 26x, she qualified for 3rd place. However, she couldn’t deliver a medal. She came 7th as she scored only 1 hit in the shoot-off to decide that particular position. Overall, she had 11 hits from her 5 series (25 shots).

Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil both crashed out in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. Tejaswini Sawant took 20th position and Anjum Moudgil took 32nd position. It was disappointing as neither of them could break into the Top-8.

Tejaswini Sawant registered for 1168 - 54x in her qualification round. The trifurcation of her scores were 390, 397 and 381. Anjum Moudgil finished her qualification round with 1162 - 53x. Her trifurcation was 386, 393, 383.

(The order followed is Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions).

They lost out on the Final berth by a difference of 5 points and 11 points respectively.

The Indian Shooting team didn't have a third shooter in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men event. Only Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput are present for the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. Hence, the two shooters were ineligible for the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men event.

