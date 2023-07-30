31st World University Games: India wins two more medals in shooting

Indian sports fans have been receiving good news from the World University Games as the country's contingent shone on the opening day. The multi-nation event began on Saturday in the People's Republic of China and will be played till 8 August 2023.

One of the groups among the Indian participants to make a mark is that of the shooters, who earned two medals, adding to India's overall haul.

Featuring in the 25m RFP Team event, the trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer, and Udayveer Sidhu outscored most of their opponents in an impressive display. Yet, they fell short of the top spot and settled for a silver medal.

In another notable performance, talented shooter Aishwary Tomar, along with Surya Pratap and Sartaj Singh produced a commendable performance in the 50m Rifle Team Event. As a result of their efforts, they settled for third place, earning a well-fought bronze medal on Day 1 of the World University Games.

Displaying skilled marksmanship, Aishwary Tomar also booked a slot in the final of the individual event for the 50m Rifle category. He will strive to carry on performing well in the forthcoming contests to get a coveted gold medal this time.

Indian athletes congratulated for remarkable performance in 31st World University Games

The SAI Media X handle congratulated all the athletes for their outstanding performances in the World University Games. Their post on the micro-blogging site, previously called Twitter, read:

"Latest from #WorldUniversityGames. India's Vijayveer & Udayveer Sidhu along with Adarsh Singh, won silver in the 25m RFP Team event with a cumulative score of 1729. With 583 points, #TOPScheme Athlete Vijayveer has also sailed to the Finals."

It added:

"Meanwhile, in the 50m Rifle Team Event, Athletes Surya Pratap & Sartaj Singh with #TOPSchemeAthlete Aishwary Tomar won the bronze medal. Aishwary also made it into the Final of the individual event. Many congratulations to everyone and all the best for the Finals."