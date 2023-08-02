31st World University Games: Indian shooters outshine rivals

The 31st World University Games are taking place in Chengdu, with skilled athletes from diverse worldwide educational institutes taking part in them. Among a wide array of athletes, a large pool of Indians is also proving its mettle, featuring in multiple events of the tournament.

As per the latest update on the Indian sports realm from the University Games, Sift Kaur Samra has been making tides in the Women's 50m Rifle Event. The shooter scored 462.9 impressively and outshone others to win a gold medal.

Her counterpart, Ashi Chouksey, fell a spot below and secured second place, eventually winning a silver medal for his relentless efforts. Ashi, who was also competing in the same event as Samra, managed to score 461.6, which let her miss a gold medal by a slight margin.

Two of them also formed a 3P Team - Ashi, Manini and Sift showed remarkable display in the women's 50m rifle event. Their dominance earned them a well-fought gold medal and the top spot on the podium. The trio impressively scored 3527 to outshine.

Arjun Cheema, Varun Tomar and Anmol Jain shine in 31st World University Games

The Indian contingent's astonishing performances did not stop there. Arjun Cheema, Varun Tomar along with Anmol Jain, while featuring in 10m Air Pistol, added a bronze medal to India's medal tally. The trio finished third missing the first two places by a narrow gap. While finishing third in qualification, they amassed 1730 valuable points.

On an individual basis, Varun also paved the way for the final showdown at the World University Games. He finished third with 582 points and will aim to carry similar performances into the forthcoming stage.

While congratulating the athletes on their remarkable performances at the 31st World University Games, the SAI media wrote:

