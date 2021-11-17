64th National Shooting Championship to begin on November 18

The 64th National Shooting Championship is all set to kick off with a pistol event on November 18. The Nationals will be held in New Delhi, Bhopal and Patiala this time around.

The pistol event will be held at Dr Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad. The men’s air pistol final, including youth and junior, will be held on 27th. The men’s 25m rapid fire pistol finals will be staged on the 28th, which will be followed by mixed air pistol finals on the 29th. The 59m free pistol event, which is a non-Olympic event, is scheduled for November 24 and 25.

Both Tokyo Olympians Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will be in action at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

The two Indian shooters will be riding on the back of their medal-winning performance at the President’s Cup held in Wroclaw, Poland.

Saurabh Chaudhary won silver, while Abhishek Verma bagged a bronze medal.

The women’s air pistol finals will be held on December 4. The National Shooting Championship will wind up with the women’s 25m sports pistol final on December 6.

Rifle event at National Shooting Championship to be held in Bhopal

Meanwhile, the rifle event at the National Shooting Championship will be held in MP State Shooting Academy, Goregaon, Bhopal from November 25 to December 10.

Top rifle women shooters like Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela will be in action at the competition.

The shotgun events of trap, double trap and skeet at the National Shooting Championship will be held in New Moti Bagh Gun Club, Patiala from November 22 to December 14.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has given exemption to shooters who are appearing for their 10th and 12th class examinations.

