Akhil Sheoran shatters world record in 50m 3P at ISSF Grand Prix

The Indian shooting contingent delivered an outstanding performance at the Polish Grand Prix on Monday, returning with a total of six medals. Akhil Sheoran and Anish Bhanwala stood out by clinching gold in their respective events.

Sheoran etched his name in the history books as he notched a new record score of 468.4 in the men’s 50m rifle 3-position event. With the score, he bagged the gold, with the Czech Republic's Patrik Jany falling short of just 2.2 points to take the second spot.

Earlier, Jiri Privratsky held the world record with a score of 466.1.

Meanwhile, in the 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the Jozef Zapedzki Grand Prix, Anish Bhanwala helped India secure the second gold medal.

Niraj Kumar displayed outstanding performance as he bagged two bronze medals in the men’s rifle 3P matches. With that, he held the distinction of being the only Indian to secure two medals in the tournament.

In the first qualification game, Neeraj returned with 595 points and thereby finished third behind Jany and Rio Olympic silver medalist Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine.

The second game saw Swapnil Kusale scoring a solid 595 and, thereby, surpassing Niraj but he finished fourth in the overall standings.

Shriyanka Sadangi, who bagged the Paris Olympics quota last year, also produced the goods as she secured the bronze in the women’s 3P event. India continued to dominate, with Ashi Chouksey returning with silver in the second women’s 3P event.

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita shatter world records

Asian Games medalist Ramita Jindal made heads turn with another outstanding performance at ISAS 2024. Last year, she made the headlines after securing two medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Ramita secured a silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team and an individual bronze in the same event.

On Monday, the rising star set a new world record with 254.1 in the 10m air rifle final at ISAS.

Divyansh Singh Panwar also made a new record of 254.4 at 10m air rifle in the men’s event.

The Indian shooting contingent continues to pitch themselves as a serious contender for the Paris Olympics as they leave for Germany to participate in the IASA Dortmund.