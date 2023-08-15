All eyes on Indian shooters as they aim to secure Paris Olympic quotas at ISSF World Championships 2023

The highly anticipated 2023 ISSF World Championships is scheduled to be held in Baku from August 14 to September 1, 2023. The event is of utmost importance as it offers quota for the Paris Olympics.

At the mega event, top-notch shooters from different countries will look to grab the quotas and win medals. Similarly, the Indian shooters will also be in contention to secure podium positions and obtain the Olympic quota spots.

A significant number of quotas at stake at 2023 lSSF World Championships

This year's ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, will offer 48 quotas for the Paris Olympics 2024. These quota places can be won across different individual events (both men's and women's) comprising: 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, 50m rifle 3-positions, 25m pistol, shotgun trap, and shotgun skeet.

India's performance at the previous edition - ISSF World Championships 2022

At the 2022 World Championships, the Indian shooters were quite impressive as they bagged a total of 34 medals. With this amazing performance, India finished in the second position on the medal table.

3 Indian shooters have won Olympic quotas so far

At the 2022 ISSF Shotgun World Championships held in Osijek, Croatia, Bhowneesh Mendiratta claimed the first quota place for the Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old finished in fourth position in the men's trap event.

Another Olympic quota in shooting was earned by Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil at the ISSF World Championships (rifle/pistol) 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. The 19-year-old clinched a gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle by defeating Danilo Dennis Sollazzo of Italy.

The third quota in shooting was secured by Swapnil Kusale in men's 50m rifle 3-positions at the 2022 ISSF World Championships. The 28-year-old finished fourth in the event.

Once again, at the 2023 ISSF World Championships, the young and talented shooters representing India have a golden opportunity to put up a great show. This year in Baku they will look to grab more Olympic quotas.

Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Esha Singh, among others, will spearhead the Indian contingent at the Shooting World Championships this year. The overall squad is quite strong and they are expected to excel at the event.

Men's (rifle and pistol) contingent of India:

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Hriday Hazarika - 10m air rifle

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Akhil Sheoran - 50m rifle 3-position

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal - 10m air pistol

Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh - 25m rapid fire pistol

Women's (rifle and pistol) contingent:

Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen - 10m air rifle

Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik - 50m rifle 3-position

Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak - 10m air pistol

Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh - 25m sports pistol

Mixed team of India:

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Mehuli Ghosh - Air Rifle

Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS; Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh - Air Pistol