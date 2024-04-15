Indian shooter Fahd Sultan clinched the gold medal at the All India Manav Rachna Open Shotgun Competition 2024 in New Delhi on Sunday, April 14. He shot 42 out of 50 to win the gold medal.

Prabhat Kumar won the silver medal, scoring 37 out of 50, while Aryavansh Tyagi took home the bronze medal with a score of 31. The top six shooters after the qualification round made it to the final round of the competition. Three male and as many female shooters qualified for the finals.

The three male trap shooters were former Olympian Anwar Sultan's son Fahd Sultan, Prabhat Kumar, and Aryavansh Tyagi. Meanwhile, the female shooters who qualified for the final were Aadya Tripathi, Bhavna Chaudhdry, and Katha Kapoor.

Aadya Tripathi shot 44 out of 50 in the qualification round to advance to the final. However, the 22-year-old shooter failed miserably, scoring only 25 in the final. She finished fourth, while the other two female shooters occupied the last two spots.

Aadhya Tripathi mentioned that one female shooter missed out on the final as an equal number of male and female players were allowed in the final. She was quoted as saying to PTI after the event:

“The fact that it was an Open competition, there were no separate categories for men and women, so we competed with the men to enter the finals. The interesting part about today’s competition was that four women could have made it to the finals based on the qualification scores."

“But since an equal number of male and female competitors were allowed in the medal round, one of us missed out on a final berth,” added Aadya.

Former Olympian Om Prakash Karhana spoke about the purpose of the competition

Shot-putter Om Prakash Karhana stated that three male and an equal number of female shooters were chosen for the final as they wanted to give an equal platform to both genders.

“The purpose of the competition was to give an equal platform to both men and women shooters,” he told PTI on the sidelines of the All India Manav Rachna Open Shotgun Competition.