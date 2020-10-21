Anjum Moudgil confident that the Tokyo Olympics will take place next year

Indian female shooter Anjum Moudgil gave her view on the possibility of the Tokyo Olympics happening in 2021, saying that the mega sporting event would definitely take place no matter what the status of the COVID-19 pandemic is.

She said that the Olympic Games could take place without fans, but there would not be any further delay.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook Page, Anjum Moudgil spoke extensively about the 2021 event. The Chandigarh-based shooter has already qualified for the Olympics and is one of the top contenders to win a medal for the country.

Anjum Moudgil gives her view on how many medals fans should expect from Indian shooters at the Olympics

When asked about her opinion on the Tokyo Olympics happening next year, Anjum Moudgil replied:

"According to the Tokyo Games organizers, they will be organizing the Games from 23rd of July 2021. It will be happening no matter if Corona is there or not. It will be happening. I don't know about the spectators and everything, but the athletes will be going for the Olympics, and we have started our preparations now."

The 26-year-old was glad that the Olympics were not canceled. She also spoke about India's chances in shooting saying:

"If we really need to get the expectation thing, we can expect the maximum number of medals, and because each and every shooter is training really hard to make India proud, and we are giving our 100 percent in each and everything that we are doing. If the expectation should be there, it should be 100 percent."

Advertisement

2018 was a successful year for Anjum Moudgil. She bagged the silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and the World Championships in Changwon.

It will be interesting to see if Moudgil can secure a podium finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as well.