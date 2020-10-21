Anjum Moudgil credits Abhinav Bindra's 2008 Olympics Gold Medal win for rise in popularity of shooting

One of India's most promising shooters, Anjum Moudgil, recently caught up with Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the significance of Abhinav Bindra's historic Olympic gold medal win in shooting in 2008. She believes that his epic triumph played a significant role in increasing the sport's popularity in India.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Anjum Moudgil recalled Abhinav Bindra's victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Heading into the Summer Olympics of 2008, Bindra had won the gold medal at the 2002 and 2006 Commonwealth Games. His phenomenal form earned him a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle shooting category in Beijing.

After Abhinav Bindra's Olympic gold medal win, everyone wanted to do shooting: Anjum Moudgil

Abhinav Bindra's Olympic gold medal victory is often compared to the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win. Both triumphs brought about a revolution in their respective fields.

Discussing the profound changes that happened in the Indian shooting section, Anjum Moudgil said:

"When Abhinav Bhaiya (Abhinav Bindra) won the medal, you know, shooting was nowhere in media, but after that, everyone wanted to do shooting, and I am glad that I am part of such a sport, where India won their first gold medal. So, yes, I am really happy to be part of this, and we have amazing, amazing talent now, very young talent in our game. They are just bringing Indian shooting to the top ranks in the world."

Anjum Moudgil has already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She had clinched the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Team up and make workouts a lot more fun! Building up abdominal strength and mental strength .

Keep changing your routines to keep your mind and body engaged.@WeAreTeamIndia @KirenRijiju @FitIndiaOff @OfficialNRAI @ISSF_Shooting #WednesdayMotivation #WednesdayVibes pic.twitter.com/W3JASfr9A1 — Anjum Moudgil (@anjum_moudgil) September 23, 2020

Indian sports fans expect the 26-year-old from Chandigarh to win a medal at the mega event next year.