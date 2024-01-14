To say Indian shooters have been phenomenal at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers would be an understatement. After strong performances from the country's contingent earlier in the event, Sunday proved to be another memorable day.

Shooter Yogesh Singh walked away with the gold in the men's 25m individual standard pistol event, scoring an impressive 572. Later, he joined hands with compatriots Amit Kumar and Om Prakash to finish atop the podium in the team event as well.

Even with the trap and skeet events of the Asia Olympic Qualifiers still pending, this is already India's most successful outing at the event. Shooters from the country have ramped up a stunning 32 podium finishes, 14 of which have been gold. This puts India on top of the medals tally ahead of China, who in second place have 16 medals.

India has also added a handful of Olympic quotas to their collection in Kuwait, ensuring that the country will be send its biggest-ever shooting contingent to the Olympics this August.

Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Upcoming events

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of action left to be witnessed at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Starting on Monday, India will have the opportunity to rack up the numbers even further on the medals tally and claim as many as six more Olympic quotas.

Monday will see the men's and women's trap finals, followed by the mixed team final of the same event on the next day. Saturday, 20 January, has in store the men's and women's skeet finals, while the mixed team skeet final will take place on Sunday.

The Indian challenge will be spearheaded by the likes of Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Ganemat Sekhon, Manisha Keer, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, and more. The country's shooters will have the chance to claim two quotes each in the men’s and women’s skeet, and one each in the men’s and women’s trap events.