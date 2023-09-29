Asian Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 6, September 29 

On Thursday, September 29, India had plenty to cheer for in the ongoing Asian Games 2023. The day started with India winning medals in shooting.

The women’s team, comprising Esha Singh, Divya Subbaraju, Palak, won the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol team event. Soon after, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran brought India gold in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions event.

During this while, India also surpassed their record of most shooting medals in a single edition of the Asian Games. Back in 2006, India had won 16 shooting medals when the tournament took place in Doha.

India won three more medals in shooting. Esha Singh won her fourth medal of Asian Games 2023 after she bagged silver in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event. Palak did not disappoint either after she finished on top of the podium in the same event.

Later in the day, Tomar bagged silver in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions individual event. India have already won 18 medals in shooting and with two more events remaining, they have chance to add to their tally.

In tennis, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost their gold medal match early in the day and won the silver medal. They lost 4-6, 4-6 to Taiwan’s Jason Jung and Yu-Hsiou Hsu in the final. India have a chance to win their second medal in tennis when Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna play in the mixed doubles final on Saturday, September 30.

In squash, the Indian women’s team, comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Tanvi Khanna and 15-year-old Anahat Singh, lost to Hong Kong 1-2 in the semi-finals and finished with the bronze medal.

India finished the day with a bang after Kiran Baliyan won the bronze medal in the women’s shot-put event.

List of all winners on Day 6 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Shooting Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team Esha Singh, Divya Subbaraju, Palak Silver Shooting Men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran Gold Shooting Women’s 10m Air Pistol Palak Gold Shooting Women’s 10m Air Pistol Esha Singh Silver Tennis Men’s Doubles Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan Silver Squash Women’s squash team Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh Bronze Shooting Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Silver Athletics Women’s shot put Kiran Baliyan Bronze