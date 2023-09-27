Asian Games 2023: India's Sift Kaur Samra claims gold, Ashi Chouksey wins bronze in women's 50m rifle 3 positions event

The young Indian shooters are putting up a brilliant show at the Asian Games 2023 going on in Hangzhou, China. On Wednesday, September 27, India's Sift Kaur Samra claimed a gold medal in the women's 50m rifle 3-position individual event.

In the finals, Samra was dominant right from the beginning and continuously produced impressive shots. Eventually, she secured the top position on the podium with an excellent score of 469.6, which is a new world record.

Expand Tweet

In the women's 50m rifle 3-position individual competition, another talented Indian shooter, Ashi Chouksey, won the bronze medal. The silver medal went to Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik grabbed a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3-position team event. Meanwhile, the women's 25m pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Esha Singh claimed gold at the ongoing Asian Games.

Indian shooters who won medals at Asian Games 2023 so far

The performance of the shooting contingent has been commendable at this year's Asian Games. The athletes have lived up to the expectations as of now and will look to do the same in the coming days at the Asiad.

The campaign of Indian shooters started on a high note with a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event. Thereafter, Ramita won the bronze in the individual competition of the women's 10m air rifle.

The youngsters produced another result in the men's 10m air rifle team event, in which the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold.

Aishwary also won a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual competition. Another bronze medal came in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team event.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the medal count increased further. The gold medalists of the day are the women's 25m pistol team and Sift Kaur Samra (women's 50m rifle 3-position individual event).

Not to forget that Ashi Chouksey (bronze in women's 50m rifle 3-position) and women's 50m rifle 3-position team (silver) also performed extremely well.