Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in 10m Air Rifle Team Women event

The Indian Women's 10m Air Rifle Team has opened India's account at the Asian Games 2023. The Women's team consisting of Ramita, Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh have guided India to a silver medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Indian Team finished 2nd in the 10m Air Rifle Team Women's event with a total score of 1886.0. They scored over 300 points in each of the six rounds. The points from each round are as follows:

Points scored by Indian shooters in each of the rounds (Image Courtesy: info.hangzhou2022.cn)

China won the gold medal with a total score of 1896.6. In the process of finishing 1st, the hosts also broke the Asian Record of 1893, which was set by them on 4th November 2018 in Kuwait City. Meanwhile, Mongolia finished 3rd in the event with a total of 1880.0.

Asian Games 2023: Ramita and Mehuli Ghosh qualify for 10m Air Rifle Women's Final event

The 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification round took place on Sunday (September 24) at Hangzhou. Three Indian shooters, namely, Ramita, Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh took part in the qualification round in a bid to secure a place in the final round of the event.

Among 59 shooters, the top 8 shooters qualify for the Final round. Ramita finished 2nd in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification event with a total of 631.9 from six rounds. Meanwhile, Mehuli finished 5th with 630.8 points to her name. Both Indian shooters have qualified for the Finals.

Ashi Chouksey, on the other hand, finished 29th in the event with a total of 623.3. China's Jaiyu Han finished 1st in the qualification round with a total score of 634.1. She also broke the Qualification Asian Record (634. points) and Qualification Asian Games Record (631.9 points) that were held by Chinese shooter Zhao Ruozhu.