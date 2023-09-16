Asian Games 2023: Indian shotgun squad likely to head to Hangzhou without foreign coaches

It has recently come to light that India's foreign coaches for the shotgun squad are likely to be missing from the 2023 Asian Games. Italy's Marcello Dradi and Ennio Falco have been coaching the Indian trap and skeet teams, but their names are not on the list of athletes and coaches approved by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for Hangzhou.

The reason for their omission from the list of coaches going to the Asiad is being citied as the fact that they signed their contracts after IOA had already finalized the names and sent them to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC).

Speaking on the matter, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhartia told PTI,

“Their (Dradi and Falco's) contracts were signed after the long list of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had been finalized and sent to the Asian Games organizers (HAGOC). That is the reason they will likely miss out.”

The trap and skeet shooting team are instead likely to be joined by Indian coaches Vikram Chopra and Jitender Beniwal.

Ronjan Sodhi, gold medalist at the Asian Games in double trap, said the whole ordeal was disappointing.

“Dradi is a part of Indian shooting, that’s what I believe. It’s the fourth time (over the years) he has come back to India (to train the country’s shooters). He has trained the Chinese and the Spanish teams and is well-versed with the conditions in China, while coaching their team."

"It was a well thought-out decision to get the best of the best from Italy. Disappointing if he will not be traveling with the team. From RVS Rathore to Manavijt Sandhu to me, we have seen it all. There must be a reason why he has been called back to India for a fourth time," he added.

Marcello Dradi claims it's because of him that his name is not on the list for the Asian Games

Speaking to PTI about the issue, Marcello Dradi claimed ownership for his name not being on the list of coaches headed to the Asian Games, and cleared the NRAI of any fault.

“The (my) name was sent to IOA late not because of them (NRAI) but because of me, because I have this (medical) follow-up to do...my hospital in Italy. I have to do this follow-up. But I will be there (with the Indian team) for the Asian Championships and also for all the camps. But I am not worried about the shooters, they have been well trained,” he said.

While the whole affair certainly isn't ideal, the IOA has said that they are trying to get Dradi's name approved. If that does happen, Rajiv Bhatia said the coach will fly straight to Hangzhou from Italy.