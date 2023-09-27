Asian Games 2023: Indian women's 25m pistol team claims gold, women's 50m rifle 3 positions team wins silver

The performance of Indian shooters has been outstanding at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The in-form women's 25m sports pistol team clinched a gold medal on Wednesday, September 27.

The Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan secured the top spot on the podium (with a score of 1759) at the 2023 Asian Games. In the women's 25m pistol event, the silver medal went to the Chinese team. The Korean trio took home the bronze medal.

It is worth noting that Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh have also qualified for the final of the individual women's 25m pistol competition and must be eyeing the podium finish.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik won a silver medal. Not to forget, Sift as well as Ashi have made it to the final of the individual women's 50m rifle 3 positions competition as well.

Campaign of Indian shooters at Asian Games 2023

The talented Indian shooters have put up a stupendous show at the 2023 Asian Games so far. They have won a number of medals for the country already and more events are yet to start.

The women's 10m air rifle team of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey won silver. Thereafter, Ramita grabbed a bronze in the individual 10m air rifle event.

Meanwhile, the men's 10m air rifle team of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar earned a gold medal. On the other hand, in the individual event of the men's 10m air rifle, Aishwary clinched bronze. Later, the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team also bagged a bronze medal.

In addition, the women's 25m pistol team claimed gold while the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team won a silver medal. Numerous events are lined up for the day and the young Indian shooters will look to increase the medal count at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.