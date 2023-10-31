Asian Shooting Championships 2023: Shriyanka Sadangi books India's 13th quota for Paris Olympics 2024 

Shriyanka Sadangi secured India's 13th quota place in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea on Tuesday, October 31.

Although the Odisha-born shooter missed out on a podium finish, Shriyanka finished fourth in Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions event. She shot 440.5 in 43 shots in the 45-shot final.

Expand Tweet

Home shooter Lee Eunseo won gold with a score of 468.5 while the Chinese duo of Han Jiayu (463.3) and Siyu Xia (453.3) bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.

Shriyanka Sadangi became the sixth Indian women shooter to confirm a quota for the prestigious Olympics event next year. The 28-year-old joined Mehuli Ghosh, Sift Kaur Samra, Rajeshwari Kumari, Tilottama Sen and Manu Bhaker in the list.

Meanwhile, Ashi Chouksey (417.4) and Ayushi Podder (407.5) ended at sixth and seventh place in the Women's 50M Rifle 3P shooting.

Shriyanka Sadangi leads India in team gold

The Indian trio of Shriyanka Sadangi, Ashi Chouksey and Ayushi Podder won gold in the women's 3P team 50M Rifle shooting with an aggregate score of 1766. India finished ahead of Kazakhstan and South Korea.

Shriyanka was certainly in the best form among the three as she kicked off the final with a 10.9 shot. After 10 shots, Shriyanka replaced Ashi at the fourth place, which she consolidated for the remaining event.

Expand Tweet

The Indian quota was only confirmed after the first 10-shots in standing position. Ayushi and Ashi missed the cut after failing to reach the top five. Kazakhstan's Arina Altukhova sealed the other quota apart from the non-podium finishers.

India bagged their eighth shooting quota for the Paris Olympics in the 15th Asian Shooting Championship. Overall, the country has booked 13 quotas for the quadrennial event so far.

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) can secure a maximum of 24 quotas (12 each for male and female) with the window for qualification shutting on June 9, 2024.