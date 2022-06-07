Avani Lekhara qualifies for 2024 Paris Paralympics after winning gold in Para Shooting World Cup

Indian shooter and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara won the gold medal at the Para Shooting World Cup in France on Tuesday. The victory assured Avani Lekhara of a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

In the process, Avani also created a world record by scoring 250.6 in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6.

Poland's Emilia Babska won the silver medal with a total of 247.6 while the bronze medal went to Anna Normann of Sweden with 225.6.

The SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

Avani Lekhara overcomes blip to emerge victorious

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Avani. The Indian Paralympic shooter was on the verge of missing the Para Shooting World Cup due to a visa issue.

Avani's coach and escort were initially denied visas. It was only after an intervention from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry that the issue was resolved.

The blip was surely a motivating factor for Avani to do well and bring the gold medal. The shooter took to Twitter to announce that she was proud to win the gold medal at the Para Shooting World Cup. Avani tweeted:

"Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India's 1st Paris2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!"

In August last year, Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing event in the SH1 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. She followed it up with a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics.

