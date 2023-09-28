"Awesome start to the day" - Fans react as India clinch Asian Games gold in shooting to start Day 5 

India made a solid start to the day at the Asian Games 2023 with yet another gold medal in shooting on Thursday.

The Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema performed brilliantly in the men's 10m air pistol event to finish on top. In a match that went down to the wire, the shooters kept their cool to beat China by a single point.

At the end of the match, the score read 1734 - India, 1733 - China, and 1730 - Vietnam. This was India's sixth gold at the ongoing Asian Games.

After this remarkable feat from the shooters, fans erupted in celebration at their achievement.

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters top country's medal tally

India has claimed 24 medals so far at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Of these medals, 13 have been courtesy of the Indian shooters. Additionally, shooters have also won four of India's six gold medals till now.

India's first top of the podium finish at the 2023 games came thanks to the team of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankkash Patil, Aishwary Tomar who struck gold in the men's 10m air rifle team event.

Following this, the trio of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh won gold in the women's 25m pistol team event, and Sift Kaur Samra finished first in the women's 50m rifle 3 position.

Of India's other nine shooting medals, four are silver and five are bronze.

The silvers are courtesy of the women's 10m air rifle team, the women's 50m rifle 3 position team, Esha Singh in the women's 25m pistol individual and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the men's skeet event.

Meanwhile, Ramita and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won bronze in the women's and men's 10m Air rifle event. The men's 25m rapid fire pistol team, the men's skeet 50 team, and Ashi Chouksey in the women's 50m rifle 3 position in the individual event also walked away with bronze.