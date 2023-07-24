Bakhtiyar Malek, Shardul Vihaan, and Aryavansh Tyagi secure Trap Team Silver at ISSF World Junior Championship

Indian junior shooters shone at the ISSF World Junior Championship at Changwon as Bakhtiyar Malek, Shardul Vihaan, and Aryavansh Tyagi secured Trap Team silver on day 8. The Indian men's trap team, featuring Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan, and Arya Vansh Tyagi showcased an extraordinary performance.

They clinched a well-deserved silver medal, an achievement that is a testament to India's rising prowess in shooting sports, bringing the country's medal tally in the championship to an impressive 15.

The competition was intense, but the Indian trio demonstrated their exceptional shooting skills and unwavering determination to register a combined score of 346. However, the Italian team, known for their prowess in shotgun events, emerged victorious with a total score of 356, securing the gold medal.

It is worth noting that, prior to this outstanding performance, none of the Indian men's trap shooters were able to secure a spot in the finals. The trio's silver medal win has not only brought joy and pride to the nation but has also shown the promising future of shooting sports in India.

With the right support, encouragement, and training, India's young shooting talents— Bakhtiyar Malek, Shardul Vihaan, and Aryavansh Tyagi can excel globally.

Ashima Ahlawat's inspiring journey in Women's Trap

In the women's trap shooting event, Ashima Ahlawat demonstrated her exceptional skills by reaching the top six but ultimately finished in the same spot as Arun Chu in the final.

Her journey to the finals was not easy, she shot an impressive 109 in qualification and secured one of the three final spots in a tense six-way shoot-off. However, her teammate Preeti Rajak faced an unfortunate elimination in the shoot-off, but Ashima remained determined to succeed.

In the team competition, the trio of Preeti, Bhavya, and Aadya Tripathi narrowly missed the bronze medal, totalling 312, while China clinched the gold with 314 points. Although the team fell short, Ashima's individual efforts shone brightly, becoming a source of inspiration for aspiring shooters everywhere.

Her unwavering perseverance and skill in the sport showcased her potential to achieve even greater heights in the future. While the team may not have secured the bronze, Ashima's remarkable performance earned her the respect and admiration from her teammates.

The gold and silver medal winners, the USA and Italy, displayed exceptional skills and consistency throughout the event, making the competition fierce and unforgettable.