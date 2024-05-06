Baku World Cup 2024: Vivaan Kapoor bows out as Indian trap shooters put up a disappointing show

Indian trap shooter Vivaan Kapoor could only shoot 120 out of 125 as he missed out on the trap final in the shoot-off in the ongoing Baku World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, May 5.

Vivaan Kapoor had a series of 24, 25, 22, 25, and 24 to accumulate a total of 120 to end at the seventh spot in the 93-member list. Meanwhile, another Indian trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman ended at the 24th spot with a total of 117.

Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta secured the 39th spot with a total of 116 points out of 125. Pavel Vanek of the Czech Republic, Tolga Tuncer of Turkey, Jean Pierre of Guatemala, Filio Marinov of Slovakia, James Willett of Australia, and Matthew John of Great Britain secured the top six spots in the qualification to move to the Baku World Cup final.

In a three-way contest between three shooters for the sixth spot in the qualification shoot-off, Vivaan Kapoor suffered a loss by 2-3 to Matthew John after Ireland’s Ian O’Sullivan failed to hit the first bird.

In women’s trap, Olympic quota winner Rajeshwari Kumari could shoot only 108 and was placed in the 23rd position. She missed a berth in the final by six points. Shreyasi Singh with 107 and Manisha Keer with 105 finished at the 29th and 38th positions, respectively, in the 52-member list in the Baku World Cup.

Indian skeet shooters will be in action in the pre-event training on Tuesday, May 7. The qualification for skeet men and women shooters will take place on Wednesday, May 8.

Baku World Cup 2024: Trap Final Results

Trap Men final total and (qualification total)

1. James Willett (AUS) 46 (121)

2. Filip Marinov (SVK) 42 (121)

3. Jean Pierre Cardenas (GUA) 34 (121)

Indian men trap shooters in qualification

7. Vivaan Kapoor - 120

24. Prithviraj Tondaiman - 117

39. Bhowneesh Mendiratta - 116

Trap Women final total and (qualification total)

1. Ray Bassil (LBN) 44 (114)

2. Penny Smith (AUS) 40 (116)

3. Erica Seissa (ITA) 34 (115)

Indian women trap shooters in qualification

23. Rajeshwari Kumari - 108

29. Shreyasi Singh - 107

38. Manisha Keer - 105