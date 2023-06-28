The National Selection Trials 5 & 6 for Group A Rifle and Pistol Shooters witnessed incredible performances from Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat. The athlete clinched the victory in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) T6 trials on June 27, in India's capital New Delhi.

Moreover, another star, Ramita, emerged victorious in the Women's 10m Air Rifle T5 competition. The trials showcased the remarkable skills of the shooters and were held at the renowned Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR).

Bhavesh, who had secured second position in the T5 trial earlier this week, proved his mettle on Tuesday as he scored an impressive 33 hits in the showdown. This brilliant performance assisted him to overpower Army shooter Gurmeet, who ended up with 31 hits.

Visibly, Bhavesh's journey as a shooter has seen an outstanding shift over half-a-year, and for a good reason. Although he began as a third-placed shooter in the qualifying round with a score of 575, he showed domination in the final.

Gurmeet was a force to be reckoned with in the qualifying round, with a score of 579. On the other hand, Punjab-born Anhad Jawanda assured himself of second place with a score of 576. It was Jawanda's second consecutive podium finish in the trials.

Moreover, Udit Joshi, Udhayveer Sidhu, and Anirudh Singh Rana also secured their places among the top six.

Ramita dominated from start to end in National Selection Trials

As far as the women's Rifle final is concerned, shooter Ramita absolutely dominated from the beginning to end. She secured a remarkable winning score of 252.8 in an intense 24-shot final.

She kicked off with a world-class qualifying score of 632.4, which helped her establish herself at the top of the rankings. She carried on the impressive performance into the final.

Although she encountered a few obstacles in her way with two shots scoring 10.2, she also delivered an amazing 14 shots scoring 10.6 or higher.

Olympic participant Elavenil Valarivan, hailing from Gujarat, showed her skills and performed admirably. Her performance helped her secure the second position.

Nevertheless, Ramita's incredible game let her surpass her rival by a margin of 0.9 in the final calculations. Nancy of the same state as Ramita occupies the third position, having a score of 230.2.

As far as the junior shooters are concerned, Manyata Singh, a rising star from Odisha clutched a splendid win in the Women's Air Rifle category. Moreover, young shooter Sameer of Haryana turned out the winner in the Men's RFP event.

The upcoming day of competition, Wednesday, now carries great anticipation with three senior finals all set to take place.

