Esha Singh instrumental in India's victory in 10m air pistol women’s team at ISSF World Cup

Indian women’s air pistol team outplayed Germany to win gold at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup. The contest took place on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Indian squad consisting of Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha Paramanantham and Ruchira Vinerkar defeated Sandra Reitz, Carina Wimmer, and Andrea Heckner of Germany in the gold match. They beat the Germans 16-6 to swell their gold medal tally to two.

Esha has also won individual silver in the women’s 10m air pistol. Earlier, ace pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary had clinched gold in the 10m air pistol event. On their way to team gold in the 10m air pistol event, the Indian women's squad had a positive start by scoring 856 in the first qualification stage.

The trio of Esha, Nivetha and Ruchira maintained their good form in the next stage of the competition by scoring 574 out of a possible 600, which enabled the team to sail into the gold medal match to face the German team who scored 571.

Chinese Taipei beat Singapore to win the bronze medal.

In the final, Esha set the tone with a 10.8 to help India stay in the race for the gold medal. They took a 6-0 lead soon after as all three Indian women shot 10 or above in the third single-shot series.

Germany came back to make it 2-6 to win a close fourth round, but the Indians kept the pressure on with consistent shooting. From 8-4 Indian shooters raced to 12-4 lead. The lead widened to 16-6 with good scores from Nivetha and Ruchira.

Other results at the ISSF World Cup

India’s men’s team consisting of Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana and Balakrishna Uchaganve, however, finished fourth. In the team's bronze medal match, India lost 6-16 to Italy. Germany beat Turkey 16-0 to win team gold.

The Indian team of Esha and Balkrishna finished 19th in the qualification stage of the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Aayushi Gupta and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

