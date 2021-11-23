Explained: What is NRAI’s new selection policy for Shooting World Cups and personal coaches?

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has revised its selection policy for big-ticket events like the shooting world cup. The significant change comes after a medal-less showing by the Indian shooters at two consecutive Olympics, including the Tokyo Games.

What are the changes in selection policy for shooting events?

The NRAI has decided to preserve its best shooters and strengthen its base by limiting their participation to only two Shooting World Cups. Under the new selection policy announced last week, shooters cannot participate in more than two World Cups in a year.

The International Shooting Federation (ISSF) organizes four shooting world cups in a season.

With this step, the NRAI wants to keep their top athletes fresh for competition and also a mystery to their opponents.

“The selection committee reserves the right to choose otherwise (more than two World Cups for a shooter) based expressly upon the written submission by the head coach to be addressed to the secretary general or president NRAI for taking due cognizance or otherwise,” the new policy states.

The NRAI also cleared that no shooter will be allowed to participate in more than two World Cups even on their ‘own cost’.

What are the changes for personal coaches?

The NRAI has also issued new guidelines to avail the services of personal coaches at national camps. The coaches should fit the federation’s criteria to be allowed at the shooting camps.

“Any shooter who has won a medal in Olympic Games/Asian Games/Commonwealth Games /Commonwealth Championship/Asian Championships (in the senior category) and / or any person who has produced several shooters at the national and international level, may through the selected shooter, apply to the NRAI requesting to be permitted to serve as a personal coach,” the new regulation reads.

Moreover, only shooters who are ranked in top 6 in the world rankings will be permitted to avail the services of the personal coach.

