Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw secure gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event at ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian shooters Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot clinched the gold medal in the Mixed Team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. This victory marked India's second gold at the prestigious tournament.

Demonstrating remarkable teamwork, Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw outperformed their French counterparts Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere, securing a resounding 17-7 victory in the final of the 10-meter Air Rifle Mixed Team category.

In the same competition, another Indian duo, Swati Chowdhury and Saalim, finished seventh in the qualification round with a score of 624.3. However, Gautami and Abhinav excelled in the qualification stage, securing second place with a score of 628.3.

Indian Shooters excel in 10-meter Air Rifle Mixed Team Event, win Silver and Bronze medals

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/SAI Media)

India continued to shine on Sunday (June 4), earning two more medals in the 10-meter Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Sainyam and Abhinav Chaudhary secured the silver medal, narrowly losing to the Korean duo Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun with a score of 12-16 in an intense gold medal match.

Meanwhile, Suruchi Inder Singh and Shubham Bisla emerged victorious in a thrilling bronze medal match against Uzbekistan's Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov, clinching a 16-14 win.

Mixed Fortunes for Indian Shooters in Air Rifle Mixed Team Event

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/SAI Media)

Saalim and Swati Chowdhury, along with their fellow Indians, secured a seventh-place finish in the Air Rifle Mixed Team event, amassing a combined score of 624.3.

Meanwhile, their compatriots Shaw and Bhanot exhibited exceptional performance, earning a second-place qualification with an impressive score of 628.3.

Regrettably, the Indian participants in the skeet competitions could not advance beyond the qualification rounds. In the junior men's skeet category, Ritu Raj Bundela secured the 19th position with a score of 116, closely followed by Abhay Singh Sekhon in 21st place with a score of 115. Munek Batulla finished 26th with a score of 113, while Harmehar Lally trailed behind with a score of 111.

Poll : 0 votes