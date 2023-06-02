Getting back on track, says West Bengal’s international rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh

Winning a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle at the Khelo India University Games held recently at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, will set the tone for upcoming domestic competition, says West Bengal’s international rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh.

The promising West Bengal shooter represented Kolkata’s Adamas University at the Khelo India University Games. She says her gold medal performance will give a big boost to her confidence ahead of the busy 2023 season.

“Only top three shooters will be eligible to compete at the Baku World Championship which is an Olympic qualification event,” the West Bengal’s 22 years old international shooter said. “I have to give good results in Kerala to stay to cement my place in the national team.”

Her next stop will be Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championships starting June 4 in Kerala. National fifth and sixth selection trials at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges from June 24 to 30 will give a true picture of who will make the national team for the Asian Games and World Championship.

Mehuli’s target this year is to compete at both the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship in Baku from August 14 and Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

Since the final at the Khelo India University Games was conducted in the new format, Mehuli says it was a good experience.

“I’m excited to have won the gold medal. I’m happy to have shot a personal best of 637.0 in the qualification round,” the international rifle shooter added.

She is currently ranked third in the women’s 10m air rifle, while the top two shooters will be selected for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

According to Mehuli, there is scope for further improvement.

“The difference between the top three-four shooters is decimal and to stay in the race to earn a place in the national team is very tough,” she added.

Mehuli says technically she doesn’t need to make any significant changes but mentally should be stronger to withstand high pressure during competitions and domestic selection trials.

“Will work according to my strength in the coming weeks to improve my domestic ranking,” Mehuli said.

There was a slum in Mehuli’s form. But she is supposed to have regained the lost ground gradually. She also shifted her training base to Hyderabad from Kolkata.

"Being an athlete she has also adapted to new environment faster than expected. “In Kolkata my mother used to cook meals for me, while in Hyderabad I prepare my own fod. That’s the major difference,” she said.

