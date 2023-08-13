"Good chance to earn second Olympics quota place": Rakesh Manpat exudes confidence in 50m rifle shooters

Rakesh Manpat, a former international rifle shooter and coach is optimistic of India's chances of qualification into the Olympics. Currently, the national contingent is in Baku, Azerbaijan for the ISSF Shooting Championships.

Here's what Manpat said:

“We have a good chance to earn second Olympics quota place in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the 54th ISSF Baku Shooting Championships starting Monday in Azerbaijan."

Olympian Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, international shooter Akhil Sheoran and Niraj Kumar will represent Indian at the fortnight-long global competition in Baku that offers Paris Olympic Games quota places.

The 50m rifle team will leave for the World Championship on Monday.

According to Manpat, since the 50m rifle 3 positions is an outdoor event, the element of nature plays an important role. He added:

“Local weather conditions play an important role,” Manpat explained. “How athlete performs on a given day also matters a lot.”

The quota is for the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and not individual. India through Swapnil Kusale earned one Paris Olympic Games quota place in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions during the 2022 World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. Top four shooters in Cairo were allotted 2024 Olympic Games and Kusale finished fourth.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap) and Rudrankksh Patil (men’s 10m air rifle) are the other two shooters who grabbed Olympic Games quota places last year.

Manpat said though he wasn’t associated with the national camp but the preparation has gone on the expected line. Further, the former shooter predicts Niraj will do wonders in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

“I expect good performance from Niraj. He is mentally and physically strong to withstand the challenges of the 50m 3 positions,” Manpat said.

The 50m rifle 3 positions event is considered the most challenging of the rifle competitions, according to Olympian and national coach Joydeep Karmakar.

As per the rules of the competition shooters have to shoot 40 shots each from three different positions (kneeling, prone and standing, in that order) during the two hours and 45 minutes event.

“Shooters competing in 50m 3 position should be technically very good since it's an outdoor competition,” Karmakar added. “Understanding the nature of wind during the competition is key to success.”

According to Karmakar shooting ranges in Baku are tricky and Indian shooters must have a strategy in place.

“It’s big challenge in 50m rifle 3 positions to shoot a steady score because it's an outdoor event,” Karmakar added.