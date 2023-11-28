Avani Lekhara, one of the finest shooters that India has seen, became a household name after winning gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Lekhara is known to maintain a composed state of mind and does not let any of the success go to her head. Lekhara knows that there will be a lot of pressure in the Paris Games next year, but it will only act as a guiding force for her.

In an interview with PTI Bhasha, Lekhara spoke about how important it is to approach one day at a time and not look too far ahead.

"I would not say there is no pressure. After winning gold in Tokyo, I have seen a lot of people knowing me and cheering for me. There are also high expectations, but it gives me motivation to do better and better. I feel that if a lot of people are looking up to me, it is my duty to give my best whenever I go on to the field,” Lekhara said.

“I take one day at a time," she continued. I" just want to give my best and stay in the present. I do not like to sit on the past glory or think far ahead. For this year, major competitions are done so the focus is on Paris Paralympics and winning more medals for the country.

"I am participating in multiple events in the Paris Paralympics. I can’t predict the medal, but I just want that when I come out, I am able to say that I have done my best."

"I am focusing on my strengths and learning from my mistakes" - Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara is currently training in her hometown, Jaipur, at the moment but the camps organised in Delhi will see her go to the capital soon.

Lekhara firmly believes in the fact that one need not try and change something that does not need changing.

“Training is the same as I believe that you should not change the tried and tested formula. I am focusing on my strengths and learning from my mistakes. Hopefully, I will overcome those mistakes and perform even better in Paris. I am training in Jaipur, and we have camps in Delhi too. I don’t know about training abroad, but the federation is planning something,” said Lekhara.

Quite naturally, Lekhara was asked about the changing scenario regarding para sports in the country. She also spoke about her newfound fame after the glory she earned in the Tokyo Paralympics.

“I have seen a lot of differences in the overall scenario as far as para sports is concerned in India. Earlier, it was not so inclusive, and awareness was not there, but now people talk about us, and we are getting recognition. If everyone keeps supporting us, we will see a lot of milestones achieved in the next major competition,” said Lekhara.

“I just want to keep doing my best, and shooting is a sport where age doesn’t matter. I want to keep competing with the best in the world,” she signed off.