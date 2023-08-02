India's 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team clinches silver at 31st FISU World University Games 2023

In a heart-stopping home stretch, India's 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar secured a remarkable silver medal at the 31st FISU World University Games 2023.

The Indian duo displayed exceptional skill and perfection throughout the competition, but it wasn't enough to overcome the redoubtable Chinese brace of Zhang Yu and Song Buhan.

In a thrilling gold medal match, the Indian shooters gave their all but eventually succumbed to the grim performance of the host platoon, China, with a close scoreline of 13–17.

at the 31st World University Games, shooter and Athletes @elavalarivan and Divyansh get silver in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event after losing 13-17 in the gold medal match to host team

Despite the defeat, the Indian platoon's trip to the final was nothing short of exemplary. Team India's brilliance was apparent from the morning as they dominated both Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, showcasing their exceptional form. Their emotional scores of 635.2 and 421.3, independently, propelled them to the important and coveted gold medal match.

Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar's chemistry and synchronicity on the range were estimable, winning the admiration of suckers and challengers alike. They proved to be a force to be reckoned with, combining their strengths to deliver a remarkable performance.

Though the tableware order fell just shy of the top spot, it was a remarkable achievement for Team India, marking their success as a major success in the world of university sports. Their fortitude, determination, and unyielding spirit have made the nation proud.

India shines at FISU World University Games 2023 with record-breaking Performance

India has enjoyed a stellar run at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, securing an impressive tally of 22 medals. With 11 gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, India stands proudly in fourth position on the medal table.

This remarkable achievement surpasses India's previous best performance at the Universiade in Gwangju in 2015, where they clinched five medals: one gold, one silver, and three bronze. The athletes' extraordinary prowess and dedication have propelled India to new heights on the global stage of university sports.

The gold medals have been the crowning glory of India's campaign, reflecting the nation's commitment to nurturing and honing sporting talent.

The Indian contingent's outstanding display at the FISU World University Games 2023 is a testament to the country's unwavering dedication to sports development.