India’s 10m pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary ranked third in ISSF rankings this year

India’s pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary is ranked third in the world in men’s 10-meter air pistol event as per the latest International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rankings for 2022. Iran’s Tokyo Olympic champion Javad Foroughi is world No. 1 in men’s 10m air pistol while Serbia’s Damir Mikec of Serbia is second on the world rankings list announced recently.

India’s Olympian pistol shooter Abhishek Verma is ranked fourth in the ISSF rankings. Shahzar Rizvi, at 28th, is the third Indian pistol shooter to be ranked in the top 30.

In the men’s 25m rapid pistol event, teenage shooter Anish Bhanwala has slipped down to the 27th position. In 2021, Bhanwala was among the top 12 shooters.

Vijayveer Sidhu, India’s leading 25m rapid pistol shooter, is ranked 18th while Olympian Gurpreet Singh is at 29th place.

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, India’s Yashaswini Singh is ranked third, while Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha are fourth and 23rd respectively.

Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina is World No. 1 and Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova is second in the 10m air pistol.

Manu is also ranked fourth in the women’s 25m pistol event while 2018 Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat is in third place.

India’s 10m air rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has also slipped down to 17th in the ISSF rankings. Earlier, he was among the top six. Deepak Kumar is the second Indian shooter in the top 15.

While Arjun Babuta is 26th, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is ranked 31st. However, Tomar is ranked fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Two-time Olympian and seasoned rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput is down the ladder at 26th position.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, none of the Indians are in the top 15. Elavenil Valarivan is 18th, while Anjum Moudgil is at 23rd place. Apurvi Chandela is down at 37th spot.

In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions, Anjum got the 12th spot while seasoned rifle shooter Tejaswini Sawant is ranked 30th.

In shotgun discipline, none of the Indian shooters are among the top 20. Trap shooter Kynan Chenai is ranked 30th.

In men’s skeet, India’s promising shooter Gurjoat Khangura is 23rd ahead of Olympian Angadvir Singh Bajwa (27th) and Mairaj Ahmed Khan (28th).

In the women’s trap event, Manish Keer is ranked 28th while Ganemat Sekhon is ranked 25th in women’s skeet.

