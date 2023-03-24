India’s promising shooter Rudrankksh Patil wins bronze in 10m air rifle at Bhopal World Cup

India’s promising rifle shooter and reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil settled for a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Bhopal on Friday.

While the Indian shooter finished third, the Chinese shooters dominated the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy range. China’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist Sheng Lihao won gold, while compatriot Huang Yuting won the women’s 10m air rifle event.

The Indian rifle shooter put in a solid performance in the qualification round, scoring 631.0 to finish fourth. The top eight shooters in the qualification round are eligible to compete in the medal round, which is a 25-shot match.

In the medal round, Patil took time to settle down but bounced back to stay in the race for a medal. Patil had to further shift top gear in the closing stages of the competition to break the Chinese domination and clinch a bronze medal with a score of 262.3.

China’s Sheng Lihao and Du Linshu finished 1-2 in the nail-biting men’s 10m air rifle final match. Lihao shot 264.2 to win gold, while Linshu scored 263.3 for the silver medal.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, India’s Ramita entered the medal round with a score of 632.3 in the qualification. The Indian female rifle shooter, however, finished fourth in the final.

China’s Huang displayed her skills in the final to win the gold with a score of 265.7. Mary Tucker of the USA claimed silver with a score of 261.2.

Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le pipped India’s Ramita to take home the bronze medal. She scored 261.2, while the Indian shooter could only manage 260.5.

India's Akhil Sheoran and seasoned rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput will be seen in action in the men's 50m rifle three positions on Saturday.

With Friday’s good haul of medals, China is leading the table with five gold, one silver and two bronze medals. India, with five medals, including one gold, one silver and three bronze medals, is in second position in the table.

