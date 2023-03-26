India’s rifle shooter Sift Kaur juggling with academics and ranges

India’s rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra earned her first individual podium finish at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Bhopal on Sunday (March 26).

At the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy range, the promising rifle shooter from Punjab shot 403.9 to win bronze in the women’s 50m rifle three positions on the concluding day of the competition.

Sift, who juggles academics and shooting sport is happy to settle for bronze in Bhopal.

“It is bit challenging to balance studies and shooting,” Sift said after winning a bronze medal.

In the women’s 50m rifle three positions, the first medal event of the day went to Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue, who defeated Aneta Brabcova of the Czech Republic 16-8 in the gold medal clash. Earlier in the day, Zhang had topped qualification with a score of 594.

Aneta scored 586 in the qualification round. While the Indian shooter shot a creditable 588 in qualification to finish second behind Zhang.

Manini Kaushik narrowly missed out on the final as she shot 584 to finish ninth, while Anjum Moudgil shot 583 to finish 13th overall. Shriyanka Sadangi and Ashi Chouksey, the two other Indian shooters, competed in the ranking points category and shot scores of 582 and 581, respectively.

In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, it was star-studded field, including the reigning Olympic champion Jean Quiquampoix of France and the Rio Olympic champion Christian Reitz of Germany. Both crossed the qualification hurdle but only Christian managed to win bronze.

China’s Zhang Jueming shot 35 in the 40-shot eight-series medal-match to claim gold, while Frenchman Clement Bessaguet, a Tokyo Olympic finalist, won silver with 34-hits. Christian was third with 21-hits.

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu shot 581 to finish ninth in the qualification. Anish Bhanwala shot 581 to finish 10th, while Ankur Goel was further back in 14th with 574. Bhavesh Shekhawat shot 578 and Mandeep Singh 575 while playing for ranking points only.

India, shooting contingent with one gold, one silver and five bronze medals, finished the World Cup in Bhopal in second position. While China topped the medal table with eight golds, two silver and two bronze medals

Germany, with one gold, one silver and one bronze, finished third in the medal tally.

