India's Varun Tomar takes bronze in 10m air pistol event at ISSF World Cup in Cairo

India’s teenage pistol shooter Varun Tomar won the country's first medal at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt. Tomar's achievement comes on his debut at the senior level. Leading Indian shooter in the women's event, Manu Bhaker, however, failed to medal in the 10m pistol event.

The 19-year-old Tomar bagged bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol competition on Sunday at the Egyptian International Olympic City Ranges. On his way to the bronze, Tomar outclassed compatriot Sarabjot Singh in a shoot-off after both were tied for the third spot with a score of 250.6 points.

Seasoned Slovakian pistol shooter Juraj Tuzinsky defeated promising Italian shooter Paolo Monna 17-15 to win gold.

Earlier, during the qualification round, Varun Tomar shot 583 out of a possible 600 to stay in the second spot in the rankings. Sarabjot, meanwhile, shot 581 to qualify for the fifth position.

The Slovakian shooter topped qualification with a score of 585. The top eight shooters in the qualification compete in the finals or the gold medal match.

In the final ranked match, the Italian shooter topped 254.2 to set up a gold medal clash with Tuzinsky, who finished second with 252.8. The 50-year-old Turkish veteran shooter Yusuf Dikec wasn’t able to enter the medal round.

Manu Bhaker endures disappointment at ISSF World Cup in Cairo

Indian female shooters couldn't medal at the ISSF World Cup on Sunday. Manu Bhaker was eighth and last to qualify for the women’s 10m air pistol final with a score of 572 in the qualification round.

Manu started the final on a positive note, scoring 50.8 in the first series, while her second series was 49.0 and third 48.7, which spoiled her chances of a medal. Her fourth series was 50.1 and she was eliminated to finish fifth.

India’s Divya Thadigol Subbaraju was seventh in the final. In qualification, Divya shot 576 to rank third in the field.

Hungary’s Veronika Major shot 16-6 to win gold, while Zorana Arunovic of Serbia took home silver in a six-shot gold medal match. Anna Korakaki of Greece won bronze.

India’s Esha Singh, who finished second in the qualification with a score of 577, wasn’t eligible for the final as she competed for Ranking Points Only (RPO). Rhythm Sangwan shot 568 to finish 23rd in the field of 53 competitors at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.

